O.T. Genasis’ ‘I Look Good’ is the Soundtrack for New iPhone 13 Commercial

O.T. Genasis is known for catchy singles and Apple certainly recognizes it. This past weekend, Apple debuted their latest ad for the iPhone 13, entitled, ‘Doing’ Laps.’

During the commercial, a boy spins the block on a backside within his neighborhood, while propping up his iPhone to record himself in selfie mode. Based on the palm trees in his setting, one can conclude that it takes place in California.

Following the premiere, O.T. Genasis took to Twitter for a subtle tweet of the lyrics.

“I look real good today!,” he tweets in relation to the track.

“I Look Good” was initially released during the quarantine stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The music video even plays on what was happening at the time.

After receiving a call, O.T. is convinced to shoot the music video for the track himself.

The California native is most known for his hit singles, “Coco,” “Cut It,” and “Push It,” with “Coco” and “Cut It” reaching double platinum status. “Push It” is certified gold.

Based on his latest placement, “I Look Good” can potentially carry the same momentum as his catchy hits of the past.