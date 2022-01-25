Your favorite Pusha is back and he’s dropping new music. This Sunday (Jan 23), the G.O.O.D Music rapper had an unreleased song played during Fashion Week in Paris.

Fashion icon NIGO, who founded A Bathing Ape, Billionaire Boys Club, Ice Cream, and Human Made, is the new artistic director of the French luxury fashion house Kenzo. NIGO made his Kenzo debut in Paris with a 15-minute set and that’s when he revealed previews of new music.

New Pusha T from Nigo’s Kenzo FW22 runway show 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFGwbTYiMg — Kurrco (fka Squirt Reynolds) (@Kurrco) January 23, 2022

Along with hearing new music from Pusha, the Virginia native also shared a cover art and video snippet for the track.

why pusha t put coke on top of lana del rey face 💀 pic.twitter.com/FyBOClel82 — mariano 🦦 (@oscos) January 24, 2022

The songs came from NIGO’s future I Know NIGO album, which will be executive produced by Steven Victor.

Victor is the CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide and he will include many notable artists on the album.

“Originally, it was supposed to be just Pharrell and maybe Pusha-T, but then I started reaching out to different people, and everyone was just like, ‘Yes!’” said Victor.

The I Know NIGO album will feature Pharrell, Pusha-T, ASAP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

NIGO also previewed new music from Kid Cudi.

New Kid Cudi was previewed at Nigo’s Kenzo FW22 runway show



Sounds like Neptunes production 👀



pic.twitter.com/AzcHdMdLCZ — Kurrco (fka Squirt Reynolds) (@Kurrco) January 23, 2022

The I Know NIGO set to release on March 25, 2022, and a single is due Friday.