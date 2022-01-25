Ever since Rick Ross hit a lick and went and bought a Wingstop, he pushes it in any way possible. Rozay heard that Ari Lennox is having label issues and believes a six-piece could fix it.

Yesterday, Ari Lennox took to Twitter to tell more than 748K followers that she wants “to be dropped from the labels.”



“I’m done and tired,” tweeted Lennox.

Lennox would go on to state she has no hits and she understands it, despite fans objecting to that belief.

In steps Ricky Rozay who saw her feelings on The Shade Room and offered a response, simple stating, “She needs @wingstop.”

