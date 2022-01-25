Aaron Rodgers was trolled to hell after he once again could not beat the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. The week may get worse for the superstar quarterback as he is under fire for his shots against current president Joe Biden and his administration.

Speaking with ESPN, Rodgers was critical of how the Biden administration handed vaccines and was vocal about how Biden called the current battle against COVID-19 the “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Earlier in the season, Rodgers misled the media and league into believing he was vaccinated, opting for the words “immunized.”

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers said in his interview.

He continued, “But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which — how do you even trust them? — but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”

Rodgers could have felt a way about the president addressing him last month, where Biden was quoted as saying “tell that quarterback he’s got to get his vaccine” to a woman in Packers gear. The moment appeared lighthearted.

Rodgers has not spoken since his team was bounced from the playoffs, however, he will be on hand at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.