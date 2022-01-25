Thundercat makes his acting debut in Disney+’s new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett. In “Chapter 4 – The Gathering Storm,” he emerges as The Modifier, a body-modification artist. After voicing “Grune The Destroyer” (and writing a song) in Cartoon Network’s Thundercats Roar animated series, this is his first on-screen acting appearance.

“Thank you, John, Dave, Rob and the family at Disney and Star Wars for giving me a chance, I have loved Star Wars my whole life,” Thundercat shares. “I am happy to be part of its legacy.”

In a galaxy far away pic.twitter.com/WrqUvgTicn — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) January 24, 2022

After It Is What It Is won Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in 2021, Thundercat completed his largest North American headline tour to date. On the Insecure Season 5 OST, he has a new song called “Satellite (feat. Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi),” and he recently collaborated with Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars, nicknamed Silk Sonic, and Kaytranada on his Intimidated EP.

Advertisement