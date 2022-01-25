[WATCH] Steve Harvey Jokes About Getting Nick Cannon and Kenan Thompson in One Room for Their Impersonations of Him

On Monday’s episode of Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show, Nick was joined by his friend and mentor Steve Harvey. During the time spent together on air, the two gave out gems and advice, but of course, there would be jokes.

Cannon asked Steve Harvey if he knew that his love for him led to Nick dressing up like the Family Feud host on Halloween. Indeed, Harvey saw it and had a sharp reaction.

“I saw a picture,” Harvey said. “Somebody showed me a picture. I said this boy right here… when I see him, I’m going to knock his ass out.”

Cannon was not shocked at the response and threw one of his producers Godfrey under the bus for having a great impression of Steve Harvey.

Harvey responded, “You got Godfrey. I will knock you and Godfrey ass out. All I need is you, Godfrey, and that little chubby ass Kenan in the same room.”

In case you missed it, Kenan Thompson also does a great Steve Harvey impression for Saturday Night Live.

You can check out the full interview with Steve Harvey below.