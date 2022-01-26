Last week, 2 Chainz announced that he’s dropping a new album and today, he made it official. Today, Chainz took it to social media to reveal the cover art for his forthcoming album DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF.

He posted his cover art with a heartfelt greeting on Twitter. Chainz said, “Hey guys ! How are you ? Today I would like to reveal the album cover for MY upcoming classic (#DOPEDONTSELLITSELF)! This is a reimagined image of my “ first bank account” I’m sure some of the hustlers can relate ! Hit link in bio for merch #DDSI”

DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF arrives February 4 via Def Jam. The rapper also released his latest single “Pop Music,” which features Moneybagg Yo and BeatKing. Watch 2 Chainz and his collaborators in the accompanying music video below.

Earlier this month, Tity Boi shared lead single “Million Dollars Worth of Game,” featuring Detroit rapper 42 Dugg. The new album will mark 2 Chainz’s first since 2020’s So Help Me God!