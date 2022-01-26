The last album fans got an album from 21 Savage came in 2020, when he collaborated with Metro Boomin’ Savage Mode II. Get ready for another one.

Yesterday, the Slaughter Gang CEO took it to Twitter to announced that “it’s time” for a new album.

The news came after Billboard released a list of the artists with the most entries on the Hot 100 in 2022. Despite not dropping an album for a year-and-a-half, the Atlanta-native still made the list.

21 responded by quoting Billboard tweet with “No album in a year and a half tho…it’s time.” The list included The Weeknd, Gunna, Drake, Justin Beiber, Doja Cat, and more.

No album in a year and a half tho…it’s time https://t.co/zhmJb1EC2A — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) January 20, 2022

Savage Mode II followed-up the prequel of Savage Mode. The Morgan Freeman-narrated project included features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.

Savage Mode II debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, becoming the rap duo’s second U.S number one album. The album was supported by “Runnin” and the fan-favorite “Mr. Right Now”.

Since Savage Mode II, 21 Savage dropped plenty singles and the Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack” EP. As a follow-up to the iconic Saw films, Spiral filmmakers leaned on the rapper to produce a project that embodied the sinister guise of the franchise. The project included features from Gunna, Young Thug, Young Nudy, 21 Lil Harold, Real Recognize Rio, SG Tip, and Millie Go Lightly.