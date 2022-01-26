Actor Michael Rapaport Catches Shoplifter On Tape In NYC, “I Can’t Believe I’m Seeing This Sh*t!”

Actor Michael Rapaport posted a video on Twitter Tuesday that allegedly shows a shoplifter walking out of a Manhattan Rite Aid with two bags of stolen items.

Rapaport says he watched him fill two bags with condoms, shampoo, and other items.

The actor can be heard doing play by play of the theft, as the thief walks out of the chain store’s East 80th Street location. The shoplifter walks right by a security guard on his way out the front door.

“I can’t believe I’m seeing this sh*t.” Rappaport says as the shoplifter boldly commits the crime in broad daylight.

“This f*cking guy just filled his two bags up with everything in Rite Aid, right here on 80th [Street] and First Avenue, walking down the street like sh*t is Gucci. I was watching him the whole time.” the True Romance actor revealed.

What did I just witness?



Dude went straight shopping pic.twitter.com/0vQRCpGsVv — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 25, 2022

The NYPD says it did not receive any reports of a shoplifting incident at the drug store.

The New York native and comedian tagged Mayor Eric Adams in his Instagram post, reeling by what he saw.

“Duke just went CHRISTMAS SHOPPING at @riteaid

I’m TRIPPING this happened in broad day like it was nothing.

New @iamrapaport discusses it all.

I was just informed this Rite Aid is closing 2/15 because of this, leaving the workers JOBLESS.

@ericadamsfornyc YO”