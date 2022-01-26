Next summer, Rolling Loud Portugal will offer a new festival experience with three days of nonstop hip-hop music along the Praia da Rocha beach.

Rolling Loud Portugal, which will take place from July 6th to 8th, 2022, aims to bring more of rap’s most exciting names to the European Atlantic Coast, announcing a stacked bill that includes global superstar J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Future, AJ Tracey, Central Cee, Skepta, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Pi’erre Bourne, Roddy Ricch, Rolling Loud Portugal promises to be unlike any other experience the world’s premier rap festival brand has hosted to date, thanks to its magnificent location in a coastal paradise.

Pre-sale tickets for Rolling Loud Portugal (July 6th-8th, 2022) will go on sale at 10 a.m. GMT on Friday, January 28th, with General Sale tickets going on sale at 12 p.m. GMT on the same day. Those interested in getting first dibs on tickets should sign up today on Rolling Loud Portugal’s official website.

