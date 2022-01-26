Janet Jackson Says Michael Jackson Fat-shamed Her as Child and It Led to Body Image Issues

Janet Jackson is ready to share parts of her life that have previously not been examined. In a new self-titled four-part docuseries, Janet Jackson will give emotional and shocking details of her life to her fans. One of those is as children Michael Jackson joked about her weight.

Janet Jackson explained in the documentary that she has always struggled with her weight and Michael fat-shamed her in her childhood, which contributed to her body image issues.

“There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names,” Janet Jackson said. ”‘Pig, horse, slaughter hog, cow’.”

She added, “He would laugh about it and I’d laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt.”

The Sun notes Jackson began to look at her weight issues when she starred in Good Times. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”

Janet would go on to state in their older years, she and Michael Jackson grew apart. You can see the full report here.