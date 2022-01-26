Kim Kardashian Rep Denies That There Was Anything Sexual On Laptop That Kanye Got From Ray J

During his recent interview with Jason Lee, Kanye alleged that he met with Ray J in October to retrieve a laptop with a second sextape between the him and Kim. Now, a rep for Kardashian claims that the laptop did not contain a sextape.

Kardashian’s rep told TMZ that “After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. The rep added that“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.”

Kardashian’s rep added that Kim would like to “move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Sources close to Kim are saying that Kim is appreciative of Kanye’s effort to retrieve the laptop, but does not want to continue talking about the tape due to the negative impact it might have on their four children.

The second tape was first brought up back in September by L.A. based music manager, Wack 100. He claimed that Ray J had a second, “more graphic” tape on a laptop, and wanted to give it to Kanye “for free.”

Ye stated during his interview with Jason Lee that when he brought the laptop to Kim, she cried. “I got on the red-eye, came back, and delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning. And then I gave it to her and she cried when she saw it. It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”