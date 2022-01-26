One-third of the Migos gang, Offset, previewed new music on social media on Monday morning. It’s uncertain whether or not he’s dropping a project, but he teased fans with a video clip of new music.

.@OffsetYRN (IG) “[Nixxas] ain’t eating and they blame it on fasting……thinking bout dropping” | LET’S GO!!! 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/FA3TvQikBb — OffsetYRN Updates 💎💎💎 (@OffsetYRNUpdate) January 25, 2022

The video shows Offset at a round table masked up gambling with racks. We don’t know if Offset is gearing up to drop a solo project or if this will be on a Migos album. What is clear is that some new music is on the way.

If this is a solo joint from Set, then this will follow up his Father of 4 album. If this is a Migos’ album, then this will be the follow-up from the 2021 Culture III album.

