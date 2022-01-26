Slim Jxmmi, one half of the popular hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd, was arrested Tuesday morning in Miami, Florida on battery charges after allegedly attacking the mother of his child, TMZ reports.

MORE: Swae Lee Leaves the Door Open for Rae Sremmurd-Migos Verzuz Battle

Law enforcement tells TMZ that cops were called to the scene and told by Slim Jxmmi’s girlfriend-mother of his child that the enraged recording artist kicked down a room door and pulled a hair extension from her scrap while she attempted to move their child to a nearby playpen following an argument over a woman Slim Jxmmi followed on Twitter. The report further alleges that Jxmmi ripped the phone from the girlfriend’s hand and threw it over the balcony to prevent her from posting on social media while she attempted to record the outraged artist. Jxmmi’s girlfriend also told Police that the artist smelled like alcohol during the altercation following a brief exit with a friend during the argument.

Advertisement

Law enforcement retrieved an undamaged cell phone on a nearby street. No word on Slim Jxmmi’s release arrangement at press time. Prior to the arrest, Slim Jxmmi was last seen, publicly, sharing the stage with brother Swae Lee as Rae Sremmurd, performing a set at last year’s Rolling Loud LA.

MORE: Rae Sremmurd to Pay $18,000 in Fyre Festival Settlement

Last week, Rae Sremmurd was trending on social media following a fan’s comparison between the duo to the legendary Hip Hop duo Outkast that went viral. “Rae Sremmurd are a better duo then Outkast,” wrote Everyythingrap on Twitter.

While flattered by the comparison, Swae Lee retweeted the fan’s statement with “Ya’ll gotta chill,” followed by a laughing crying face emoji.

Slim Jxmmi’s team was reached for comment on the new arrest but no word at press time.