Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation commits $15 Million dollars to climate justice organizations.

The grants will go to eighteen organizations across the U.S. and Caribbean. Most partnering organizations are led by women, youth, Black, Indigenous, people of color, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Ri Ri and The Clara Lionel Foundation recognized the need and partnered with Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative to make this happen.

The Barbados-born singer and National Hero made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan 25, that the hefty donation includes organizations such as, Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network and the Movement for Black Lives.

“Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of color and island nations facing the brunt of climate change,” the “Umbrella” singer said in a statement.

The foundation is committed to building partnerships that elevate, support, and fund people on the frontlines of the climate justice movement.

