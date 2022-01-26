At the end of last year, Roddy Ricch tweeted that the trilogy of his Feed The Streets series will arrive in 2022. Well, it’s the first month of 2022 and Roddy is seemingly gearing up to feed the streets with new music.

On Tuesday, the Compton rapper shared a snippet of a new track via Instagram story and fans caught a glimpse of what to expect.

Ricch used bass-less, symphonic production to lyrically give fans an update on the wildlife of Roddy Ricch.

With no trap elements in the beat, fans can clearly hear what he’s saying. In only 1:26 seconds, the Grammy Award-winning rapper talks about his past and present situation that resulted in his insane lifestyle.

Ricch recently dropped LIVE LIFE FAST in December of 2022, and he’s already ready to drop. Who knows what urged the Antisocial artist to drop so soon, but it’s a credit to his consistency.

His first studio album Excuse Me for Being Antisocial debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart. He then followed up with another number one album Live Life Fast. His Feed The Streets series rapidly got him relevant in hip-hop, and not to mention he won a Grammy with “Racks In The Middle.” Rest in peace Nipsey Hussle. Despite him not winning a Grammy last year, he got nominated six times. That snip could be what sparked Roddy Ricch, who knows?

It’s no timetable for this new music and it’s uncertain if it’s going to be on Feed The Streets III. What is certain, is Roddy is working on feeding the streets once again.