According to a recent post on his IG, West Coast legend Snoop Dogg is vowing to take it back to his Long Beach roots on his latest full length LP effort to be appropriately titled Bacc On Death Row.

The new album is slated to drop the day before Valentine’s Day and Tha Dogg suggests that he is going to be like the old Snoop Doggy Dogg.

The most standout element of the soon-to-be-released project? A Death Row album that is coming out on Def Jam Records.

Advertisement