SOURCE SPORTS: Antonio Brown Claims The Buccaneers Offered To Pay Him $200k To Get Some Mental Health Help

Antonio Brown is on a media tour to clear his name that he doesn’t have mental health issues. Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, sat down for an interview with Bryant Gumbel for HBO’s “Real Sports” this week. During that interview Brown and Burstyn say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered to pay Brown $200,000 to check into a mental health treatment facility.

In his first TV interview since being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bryant Gumbel interviews controversial NFL star Antonio Brown and his lawyer Sean Burstyn. Catch a new episode of #RealSports tonight on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/Cx7IXClj7C — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) January 25, 2022

“These guys at Tampa Bay Bucs tried to make an agreement with me to give me $200,000 to go to the crazy house so these guys could look like they know what they’re talking about,” Brown said.

Burstyn then added some clarification.

“The offer was Antonio would basically sit on the sidelines, go on some list and commit himself to some form of intensive mental health treatment,” Burstyn said. “And we were specifically told, in writing, by the general manager (Jason Licht), twice, ‘Don’t spin this any other way.’”

Gumbel then asked Brown if he believes he needs mental help of any kind.

“I have mental wealth, man,” Brown replied. “I know a lot of people may not understand me or know how I look at things or don’t know how I react emotionally to things. But that’s not for them to understand me. I’ve got a beautiful family, kids, and people all across the world that look up to me. There’s no reason I’m in this position at this point.”

Brown and Burstyn also said they’re considering suing the Buccaneers for defamation.

“A whole lotta money. A whole lot,” Brown said. “It’s totally disrespect, man. Mental health is an important key in the world, so to drag people along and play on people’s mental health it’s unfair and unfortunate.”

Brown seems to be keeping a ton of receipts from his time in Tampa Bay.