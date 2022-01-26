Antonio Brown believes his NFL career isn’t over and he has a preferred destination in mind next. Brown appeared this week on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and was asked what NFL quarterback he wants to play with next and without hesitation, he mentioned Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson apparently watched that interview and seems intrigued with the idea of playing with Brown in Baltimore.

Brown is a free agent and has mentioned several NFL teams have already contacted him already. No word if the Ravens are one of those teams. Jackson already is currently playing with Brown’s cousin Hollywood Brown. Would the Ravens really consider a diva at the wide out position? We shall see.

