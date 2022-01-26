SOURCE SPORTS: “Big Papi” David Ortiz Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in His First Year of Eligibility

Big Papi David Ortiz, the designated hitter/first baseman known for his clutch play as a member of three World Series champion Boston Red Sox teams, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday in his first year of eligibility.

In his first year of eligibility, Ortiz received 307 out of 397 votes (77.9 percent), putting him over the required 75 percent threshold to get in. When Ortiz got the call, he was with his longtime Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez, family, and other friends.

Ortiz will be the 4th Dominican in the hall of fame. Ortiz’s case for getting in was simple, he produced at a high rate and when it mattered the most, in the postseason.

Over the course of a 20-year career that started with the Minnesota Twins, Ortiz earned three World Series rings, 10 All-Star nods, a World Series MVP, an ALCS MVP, seven Silver Sluggers, and two Hank Aaron Awards.