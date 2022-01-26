The roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game is set. The game will return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The McDonald’s All American Game will take place in Chicago on March 29.

The All American Game will feature three recruits from Duke and Kansas. The Blue Devils have Dereck Lively, Dariq Whitehead, and Mark Mitchell. Kansas is represented by Gradey Dick, M.J. Rice, and Ernest Udeh. Additional standout players include Amari Bailey, committed to UCLA, Keyonte George who is headed to Baylor, and Nick Smith, committed to Arkansas.

For the girls’ All-American team, the rosters are highlighted by Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Janiah Barker, Ayanna Patterson and Isuneh Brady. Betts will head to Stanford next season, Rice to UCLA, and Barker to Georgia. The duo of Patterson and Brady will be in UCONN.

You can see the full roster below.