Kawhi Leonard appears to be ahead of rehab schedule and could make a return to the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

Clippers forward Nicolas Batum makes a regular appearance on a video show for First Team, a French Sports media page on Twitch, Twitter, and other social media pages, hosted by journalist Erwan Abautret. In the latest episode, Batum reveals that the team is hopeful that both Leonard and Paul George could return after the All-Star Break or early March.

“We hope that after the All-Star break or early March they will come back,” said Batum. “Before leaving for the trip Tuesday morning, I went to do my COVID test and went to the gym. I saw Kawhi sweating, working out. He’s trying to come back. I don’t know if it will be this year, I am hoping so but I don’t know. If we get them in the next six weeks … We have a base of players around them who have a good level.”

Leonard is currently rehabbing from a torn ACL that happened towards the end of last season. It was originally expected that he would have been lost for the entire season. With the Clippers currently hovering around the play in seeding, a return of Leonard and George could have an impact on the team and cause some concerns for the teams at the Western Conference.