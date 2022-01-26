The 2022 NBA All-Star Clorox Rising Stars event will look different when it hits Cleveland. On Tuesday, the league announced Rising Stars will be an updated, mini-tournament.

This year’s Rising Stars will feature three games between four teams of rookies, sophomores, and — for the first time — players from the NBA G League Ignite. This format will replace Team USA vs Team World, which previously was Rookies Vs. Sophomores. The updated rules are below.

The NBA announced today a new format for the 2022 @Clorox Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as part of NBA All-Star 2022.



Full release ➡️ https://t.co/pXhwYCLdlf



Overview ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V5JZJwZirZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 25, 2022

Between Games 2 and 3 of Clorox Rising Stars, a timed shooting competition known as the Clorox Clutch Challenge will take place. Eight NBA and NBA G League Ignite players will be split into four teams of two and battle to make shots from five different places on the court, all of which are inspired by historic NBA Playoff shots.

Advertisement

Each team will compete with a single shared ball and must alternate shots such that no member shoots twice in a row. Team 1 has one minute and thirty seconds (1:30) to make a shot from each of the five spots in any order. The time of Team 1 is then used as the starting point for Team 2. Team 2 will have a 1:15 countdown clock to complete the tournament if Team 1’s time is 1:15. Each team that sets a new standard starts the clock for the next team competing, and the Clorox Clutch Challenge will be won by the fastest finisher.