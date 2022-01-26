SOURCE SPORTS: Remembering Kobe Bryant With 8 Of His Top NBA Highlights

Remembering Kobe Bryant:

Today marks the second anniversary of untimely death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant. The legacy of Bryant continues to live on through generations of athletes, the city of Los Angeles, philanthropy, literature and beyond. To celebrate his life, we are looking back on some of his biggest moments that made him a global icon and basketball hall of famer.

February 8, 1997: Bryant wins the 1997 Nestle Crunch Slam Dunk contest as a rookie during All Star Weekend in Cleveland.

June 14, 2000: Bryant scores 28 points against the Indiana Pacers in game 4 of the 2000 NBA Finals. Bryant would go on to win his first NBA championship in 6 games.

December 19, 2005: Bryant scores 62 points in just 33 minutes at Staple Center against Dallas Mavericks.

January 22, 2006 : Bryant roasted the Toronto Raptors for 81 points at the Staples Center.

March 16, 2007: Bryant finishes up another stellar performance with 65 points against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.

February 2, 2009: Bryant touches the New York Knicks, scoring 61 points at Madison Square Garden.

June 17, 2010: Bryant closes out the rival Boston Celtics in seven games to win his 5th NBA title with the Lakers.

April 16, 2016: Bryant scores 60 points in his grand finale NBA game at Staples Center against the Utah Jazz.

