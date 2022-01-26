Tom Brady is undeniable the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, but the goat might be gone.

Brady, who is 44-years-old, didn’t talk about retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but he did open up on Monday.

On Monday, Brady talked about the idea of life after football on his Let’s Go Podcast. Joining Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the Goat revealed that he’s seriously considering retirement.

Brady told Jim Gray most of his decision will come down to how his football career affects his family.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said of his wife Gisele Bündchen, as transcribed by the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

He added, “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady and the Buccaneers lost a heart-breaker to the Rams, falling 30-27 after a late rally fell short when Matthew Stafford led a last-second field-goal drive.

“It’s tough to lose a game that comes down to the end like that, but it’s just the reality of pro football,” Brady said on Sunday. “It’s a tough sport, it’s tough to win, it’s tough to win these games, it’s tough to win the next week’s games, it’s tough to win two weeks after that.”

On Monday, Brady told Gray the Buccaneers deserve his best and that he should step aside if he feels like he’s giving anything less.

“Playing football, I get so much joy from, I love it,” Brady said. “But not playing football, there’s a lot of joy in that for me also now, too, with my kids getting older and seeing them develop and grow. So all these things need to be considered and they will be.”