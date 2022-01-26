Breaking news and Fashion aren’t words that we usually see together, but on Monday Twitter went into a fashion frenzy when they got a glimpse of the newest Telfar bag design. When it comes to Telfar there is no accessory designer who is in greater demand than Liberian American designer Telfar Clemens. The eponymous label and cult favorite vegan leather shoppers the beloved “Bushwick Birkin” have earned Telfar two consecutive Accessories Designer of the Year awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2020 and 2021. Including collaborations with UGG and Moose Knuckles. So it is no surprise that Black Twitter went into a frenzy after spotting an influencer, Amanda Murray, rocking a newly designed Telfar clutch bag that she also converted to a crossbody with the help of a wide detachable strap. Telfar’s global team has yet to comment on the new styles or reveal a drop date for the new designs but has teased on Instagram that another colorway of the shopper on Monday, announcing its new shade will be dropping this Thursday. January 27th. Their followers responded with “Nah…When the new design coming out??” “Where is that round bag at tho.” and The Streets need that round clutch.” So, it looks like the usual routine of setting our alarms and praying you can get something is out of the question for most. We just sit back and wait and start collecting our coins for the newest styles. Stay tuned as we keep our ear to these Telfar social media streets, we’ll keep you posted.