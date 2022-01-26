The Game Still Has Smoke For Ebro and Funk Flex After Being Left Off Of “Top 50 Rappers” List

We’ve seen it before where a rapper was left off of a list that they feel they should have been on. Many take it personally whereas others don’t. But most of the time an artist takes it personally. The Game took to Instagram to say that she still has smoke with T.I., Ebro Darden and Funk Flex after being left off of all three of them after being left off of their top 50 rappers lists. However, The Game is using his snubs as motivation for his next album.

“@oldmanebro @funkflex & @troubleman31…… I ain’t forgot about these lists…,” The Game wrote. “#DRILLMATIC coming soon…. HURRICANE GAME LIVES y’all shoulda just threw my baby mamas in there too !!!!”

The Game remembers being left off of Ebro, Funk Flex, & T.I.’s Top 50 Emcees list in preparation for his new album DRILLMATIC. pic.twitter.com/jIpMXbhHdH — Hot New Music Daily (@HotNewMusicDai1) January 25, 2022

The Game’s upcoming effort Drillmatic is being produced entirely by Hit Boy. G Herbo has apparently already heard the project and is calling it the hardest album of 2022. The album is also set to feature his recent collab with Kanye “Eazy” which debuted at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it The Game’s highest charting song in 15 years.

Earlier this month The Game posted a couple pictures of himself with Hit Boy in the studio. “They call my nigga @hitboy for a reason. Watch this rq 👀 #albummode,” he captioned one picture. The next day, he posted another picture with the caption “Day 2 & the album 1/2 way done… smokin niggas like a roach this year. #albummode.”