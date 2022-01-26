According to a report from FOX News, a pair of teenage brothers and their friend are currently being charged with the murder of the brothers’ stepfather, who was wanted by authorities for sexually assaulting their 9-year-old sister, which was the stepfather’s biological daughter.

42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla was already wanted by Hidalgo County, Texas authorities for the sexual assault, but when Alejandro and Christian Trevino found out about what allegedly happened, they confronted Quintanilla, which quickly turned physical. which in turned has Quintanilla running from the brothers and a friend, Juan Eduardo Melendez, who drove the brothers around looking for Quintanilla.

They initially beat Quintanilla, but fled the scene only to return in a different vehicle later that evening. When they caught up to Quintanilla again, they beat him to death loaded Quinanilla’s body into a truck and disposed of it at a field in McAllen, Texas.

All three of the teens have been arrested and charged in Quinanilla’s death. The charges that the teens are facing include aggravated assault, murder, and engaging in organized criminal activity. The trio is currently being held at the Hidalgo County Jail. Alejandro is being held on a $1 million bond while his brother, Christian, is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Melendez is being held on a $1,502,000 million bond.