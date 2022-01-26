Not much has been mentioned about the longstanding beef between Gucci Mane and Jeezy since their VERZUZ battle last year, which led many to believe that the real life battle between the two Atlanta emcees was squashed “for the culture”, but according to a new video from Gucci called “Rumors” featuring Lil Durk, this is obviously not the case.

Gucci dropped Jeezy’s associate Pookie Loc’s name in the track, who was the person that was killed by Gucci in an attempted robbery in 2005. Gouch still holds that fateful night firm in his mind, while he rhymes, “D.A. dropped my murder, didn’t have evidence to prove it (Nah)/I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie (Woah).”

Some have even said that Durk’s verse is taking shots at NBA YoungBoy in the midst of their current feud, but it’s not as clear as the shot taken at the deceased.

Check out the video for “Rumors” below: