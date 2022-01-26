[WATCH] ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood: – More Kevin, More Problems’ First Trailer is Available

The Real Husbands of Hollywood are back! The crew led by Kevin Hart will make their return on BET+ on Feb. 10, 2022.

In the new six-part limited series, Real Husbands of Hollywood: – More Kevin, More Problems, Hart will be joined by the original cast members Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams, and Jackie Long. This season also introduces newcomers Michele Weaver and Angela Rye and a slew of surprising celebrity guest stars, aka Kevin’s “friends.”

Kevin Hart, Jesse Collins, Ralph R. Farquhar, Stan Lathan, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Andy Horne, Dionne Harmon, and Dave Becky executive produce the limited series, which is produced by HartBeat Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Wayne Stamps is a showrunner and executive producer. Chris Spencer is a writer and executive producer. Carl Craig is a director and producer. Johnny Mack and Buddy Lewis are the show’s writers and producers, with Robin Henry and Amberia Allen joining the team recently. Chris Robinson, Ali Leroi, and Leslie Small directed the series. Hartbeat Productions was in charge of the project, while Jesse Collins Entertainment was in charge of Horne and Harmon.

You can see photos from the upcoming series and the trailer below.