2 Chainz is on the way with his new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself. The album is released on Feb. 4. Ahead of the release, the tracklist has become available and the album features Moneybagg Yo, Beatking, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk, Stove God Cooks, and more.

Bet It Back Pop Music (Feat. Moneybagg Yo, Beatking) Kingpen Ghostwriter (Feat. Lil Baby) Outstanding (Roddy Ricch) Neighbors Know My Name Million Dollars Worth of Game (Feat. 42 Dugg) Free B.G. 10 Bracelets (Feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again) Lost Kings (Feat. Lil Durk, Sleepy Rose) Caymans (Feat. Swae Lee) Vlad TV (Feat. Stove God Cooks, Symba, Major Myjah) If You Want Me To (Feat. Jacquees)

Last week, 2 Chainz’s continued his early 2022 run continues with the release of “Pop Music,” which features Moneybagg Yo and Beatking. “Pop Music” is the first song from DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF, his highly anticipated seventh studio album, which will be released on February 4th worldwide through Def Jam Recordings.