ASAP Bari Says He’s Against Sexual Acts Involving Both Men and Women

ASAP Bari is finding himself in the media after a few comments he made to his Instagram are raising a few eyebrows from his supporters, being that the 30-year-old was spotted attending Paris Fashion Week alongside Pharell Williams and Kanye West, Gunna, and Julia Fox at the start of this week.

Ye with Gunna and ASAP Bari in Paris tonight (1.23.22) pic.twitter.com/cJgxkX9mMb — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 23, 2022

Ye, Gunna, Asap Bari, Julia Fox e Brittany Reshun em Paris. 📸 brittanyreshun pic.twitter.com/zr3La8Cg1f — Ye Brasil (@kanyewestBR) January 24, 2022

“Y’all females better watch out from These low key gay n*ggas…Y’all better stop going through n*gga texts and start looking at they pornhub Lol…F*cking girls and guys was never cool,” he wrote on his story.

“I love gay ppl by the way I hate low key gay n*ggas who deal with females but on the low date guys,” ASAP Bari continued. “Stay True to urself and others.”

What did Instagram influencer ASAP Bari experience at Paris Fashion Week that made him post this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZWcXw5iPuI — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 25, 2022

While many supporters of the influencer seemed to agree with his words, others were upset about his homophobic comments, sparking outrage on social media.

I pray ASAP Bari fights what ever secret battle he’s facing it must be rough going through a hidden battle of acceptance https://t.co/TsZe04fdaL — NEO (@coldcambo) January 25, 2022

For someone who hates gay dudes he sure does talk about them a lot — pierre drop ig hoes (@BigOleDoggy1056) January 25, 2022

Some social media users even brought up Bari’s sexual assault case from three years ago where he was accused of aggressively slapping a woman’s rear end and then demanding oral sex from her.

who cares what convicted rapist asap bari has to say man — ard (@SAINt_ARD) January 25, 2022

