Baby Keem has announced his spring tour for 2022, which will include twenty-eight gigs across North America and will begin on March 7th.

The news follows the success of his sold-out The Melodic Blue tour, which Earmilk called a “live-action art work.” Keem’s critically acclaimed album The Melodic Blue debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 list in 2021, garnering him his first top 40 achievement as well as three Grammy nominations, including best new artist at the 2022 Grammys.

Keem has since been added to the Coachella 2022 lineup, where he will wrap up his spring tour in April, according to a series of releases.

