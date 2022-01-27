A&E Network is set to give fans a VIP look into Bobby Brown and his family with a docuseries this summer. The series will highlight BRown’s transition from Bad Boy artist to a responsible husband and father, while also highlighting his career, which features 20 million records sold worldwide with New Edition, a solo career selling in excess of 12 million records, five gold singles, three No. 1 R&B hits, a Top 100 No. 1 hit, becoming a New York Times best-selling author and one of Billboard Magazine’s Top 60 Male Artists of All Time.

R&B legend @KingBobbyBrown shares his personal journey like never before during a special two-night @Biography event starting May 30th & 31st at 8/7c, followed by the new docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step on May 31st at 10/9c. #BobbyBrown #BobbyBrownBio #EveryLittleStep pic.twitter.com/7vzmmHnsFY — A&E (@AETV) January 26, 2022

“Biography: Bobby Brown” takes viewers behind the scenes of the American Music Award winner’s rise to success, as well as the aftermath from his personal struggles with sobriety and the devastating loss of his two daughters and first wife, Whitney Houston. “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step,” a new 12-episode series, takes us into the present day for an intimate look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he concentrates on new business projects, new music, and the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.

Bobby Brown discusses his personal life like never before, from his childhood in the Roxbury, Massachusetts housing projects to his ascent to prominence with New Edition. In exclusive interviews, the R&B legend discusses his battles with addiction, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the tragic loss of Houston and his two daughters, and his life as a loving father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. In this tell-all documentary, Brown describes what it was like to become a music sensation at such a young age. Bobby visits the gravesite of Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina for the first time in an effort to come to grips with his chaotic history, and holds a truly poignant homage in honor of Bobby Junior.

Interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill of New Edition, as well as his family, friends, and people who shared this journey with him, are included in the film. Viewers will get to hear never-before-heard stories as they reflect on Bobby’s life on and off stage over the course of two nights.

“Biography: Bobby Brown” two-night event airs Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8pm ET/PT. “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT starting June 7.