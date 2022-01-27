Conway the Machine‘s God Don’t Make Mistakes is loaded up and ready to go. The Griselda spitter’s forthcoming album, dropping Feb. 25, will be his Shady Records debut. In addition to the album is on the way, Conway has released the tracklist.

1. Lock Load (prod. Daringer)

2. Tear Gas (feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross) [prod. Cosmo]

3. Piano Love (prod. The Alchemist)

4. Drumwork (feat. Jae Skeese & 7xve) [prod. Daringer]

5. Wild Chapters (feat. T.I. & Novel) [prod. Hit-Boy]

6. Guilty (prod. Bink!)

7. John Woo Flick (feat. Benny the Butcher & Westside Gunn) [prod. Daringer]

8. Stress (feat. Wallo) [prod. Daringer]

9. So Much More (prod. J.U.S.T.I.C.E League)

10. Chanel Pearls (feat. Jill Scott) [prod. Cosmo]

11. Babas (feat. Keisha Plum) [prod. Daringer]

12. GDMM (feat. Annette Price) [prod. The Alchemist]

If you need a holdover until the album, Conway the Machine and 2 Chainz teamed for “TRU Bethel.” The single could be heard on the Missing Bricks EP earlier this year but is now available for fans to listen to.

