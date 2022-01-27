The Ella Mai “Boo’d Up” train is still moving strong. According to Rated RnB, the London star’s breakout single has officially become 7x platinum. The achievement comes days after the announcement of her forthcoming album season.

Ella Mai revealed back in December that her new album was finished. Doubling back with more news, Ella Mai announced her new single “DFMU” for this Friday, Jan. 28.

DFMU. 1/28.

the sophomore era has arrived ✨ pic.twitter.com/PGpKIWWzWt — Ella Mai (@ellamai) January 24, 2022

Last August, Ella Mai hit Twitter sharing images from a tropical location where she is currently creating her next release. Captioned “a bucket list type of week,” Mai would then share images with Pharrell and J.Cole.

