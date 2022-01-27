Jeannie Mai Shares The Sex Of Her And Jeezy’s Newborn Baby Monaco on ‘The Real’

Jeannie Mai Shares The Sex Of Her And Jeezy’s Newborn Baby Monaco on ‘The Real’

Jeannie Mai is giving fans more details about her first child with husband Jeezy. On Tuesday, The Real co-host called in to the talk show to announce the sex of baby Monaco as her co-hosts raved along.

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins, 43, shared that the baby is a girl. The host welcomed her first child with Jeezy earlier this month. She opened up about being a “girl mom,” adding that it is the part she is still “so overwhelmed” with.

The television host gushed with emotion. “There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you, I feel chosen,” she revealed in the video. “It’s emotional, and I can’t wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl.”

The new mom just recently opened up about experiencing postpartum sharing a message to her Instagram followers. The healing mom admits she sometimes can’t control her crying due to hormonal changes.

Jeezy and Mai were married March 27, 2021. Baby Monaco is Jeannie’s first child, while making Jeezy a dad to four, three are from previous relationships.

