Joey Badass and his interest in polyamorous relationships seem to be stirring the pot after a recent interview on Angela Yee’s lip service this Tuesday.

At the beginning of the month, Joey first shared his views on monogamous relationships and the right to “love freely” after it came to light again that Tristan Thompson stepped out on the mother of his child, Khloe Kardashian.

“Tristian Thompson gotta stop being a sorry ass n*gga,” the rapper began. Tell Khloe you’re a f*cking gyalist and you need more than one woman. Straight up. Whats so hard about being honest with our women fellas? F*ck this western bullsh*t. Relationships should be expansive and beneficial for all.”

A “gyalist” is a term used for someone who can’t be with just one woman, a playboy, a ladies’ man, and the like.

“Most of us have been in polyamorous relationships our whole lives. The only difference is we weren’t honest about it,” he continued.

“But if you’ve ever been sexually involved with someone non-exclusively, guess what, you’re polyamorous. Unconditional love means you love with no CONDITIONS. Most of our minds are way too conditioned to even love freely.”

The comments stirred the pot as some saw where the “Love is Only a Feeling” rapper was coming from, and others completely disagreed.

In the interview with Angela yee and co-host, Joey was asked if he wanted a polyamorous relationship and his desire to have two wives.

“They will have to be cool with each other, they’ll have to be able to call each other if they wanna get down like that. But it’s not a requirement,” Joey explained before stating that he currently is in his ideal situation with two women.

“Potentially, I like to be bicoastal so maybe one in New York and one in LA,” the rapper said when asked if he had an interest in living with two women in the same household.

Check out the full interview below.

