Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa return with “Backseat,” a new song from their upcoming collab album due out in February 2022, featuring Project Pat and fully produced by Juicy J.



The atmosphere combines Juicy’s hallucinogenic lifestyle with Khalifa’s rockstar attitude, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Gabriel Hart. The video moves to longtime collaborator Project Pat in front of vintage cars in a scene that resembles a car meet – a play on words to the song title.