Kanye West has been working on the squeal to the latest DONDA and now fans have an official date. Today, Mr. West took it to social media to announce the release date for DONDA 2 and he also revealed that it will be executive produced by Future.

KANYE WEST

DONDA 2



FEBRUARY 22

Last week, Kanye’s girlfriend, Julia Fox described the music that Ye and Pluto are working on as “f*****g insane.” If that’s any indication of how DONDA 2 will be, fans are in for a real treat.

Kanye just dropped DONDA back in August of 2021 and since then, he’s been working non-stop. He co-headlined the Amazon-sponsored Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake, put out a song with the Game, and was announced as a Coachella headliner. Plus, the first part of the Jeen-Yuhs documentary about his life premiered.

Earlier this month, West released his latest single “Eazy,” featuring the Game, a track where he threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Fivio Foreign, A$AP Rocky, the Game, Moneybagg Yo, and producer Mike Dean are also among the artists recently photographed in the studio with Ye.

Back when fans anticipated the release of DONDA, Ye prolonged the process with multi release dates. So far, Ye says DONDA 2 will be out on February 22, but we’ll just have to wait and see.