Kanye West To Help The Homeless, Employing Skid Row Occupants as Models For New “Yeezy X” Fashion Show

Ye formerly known as Kanye West has a unique take on helping the homeless. Ye plans to hold a fashion show for his new streetwear brand “Yeezy X” with models picked from homeless people who live on Skid Row.

TMZ says the rapper is collaborating with streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week on a new line that would help the homeless. The event would be a collaboration with streetwear brand, Skid Row Fashion Week and Ye’s “Yeezy X” clothing line.

Skid Row founder David Sabastian says he met with the DONDA creator earlier this month at his studio near L.A.’s Skid Row district, and that they decided to collaborate on a new clothing line.

Sabastian says his company will donate all the proceeds from the line to help the homeless on Skid Row, and that he and West are also planning a fashion show featuring homeless models.

The proceeds from the sale of the new fashions would help hire more people who are struggling with homelessness.

Ye has previously met with Los Angeles leaders to discuss ways to solve the city’s homeless problem.

The new “Yeezy X” line comes out February 22, the same day as DONDA 2 is set to arrive on all DSPs.

