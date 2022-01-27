Get ready for more Mortal Kombat. Following its pandemic premiere and revival, Mortal Kombat is set to receive a sequel from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema.

According to Variety, Jeremy Slater, who is at the helm of Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight, will pen the screenplay. Other installments in the “Mortal Kombat” world had been covertly developed by Warner Bros. and New Line, but plans for a follow-up picture were not made official until Slater was engaged to compose the script.

Last April, the first “Mortal Kombat,” a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game, hit theaters and HBO Max. Despite mixed reviews, the R-rated film was able to produce strong ticket sales at a time when most people were avoiding going to the movies. It made $42 million in the United States and $83 million globally.

Advertisement