‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Returns To BET+ for its Final Season

‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ Returns To BET+ for its Final Season

The Real Husbands of Hollywood return for one last season of comedic antics and drama.

The series is set to premiere on Thursday, Feb. 10 on BET+ as six-part limited series. The Husbands’ final season was announced Monday during Nick Cannon’s The Nick Cannon Show, where he revealed the exclusive trailer as well.

Its original cast returns. Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, JB Smoove, Nelly Duane Martin, Robin Thicke and Boris Kodjoe are back.

Advertisement

They will be joined by a few newcomers including Michele Weaver and Angela Rye. Hollywood is nothing without star power, which the final season will not in any capacity.

Viewers can expect celebrity cameos from Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seales, Big Boi, Mark Cuban, Yolanda Adams, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and Dr. Phil.

Back in July 2020, BET announced that Kevin Hart, ‘Real Husband’s’ co-creator and HartBeat Productions would team up with Jesse Collins and Jesse Collins Entertainment to executive produce the finale season of the reality television parody.

Viewers can check out Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems on BET+ on Feb. 10th.