Remy Ma and Papoose, Set To Appear In VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy

As we are approaching Black History Month, we are excited to dive into this conversation about African ancestry. VH1 announced Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, on Monday.

According to the released statement, for the first time ever, cast members from Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew will come together in a special two-part event celebrating Black history and African ancestry.

With the aid of expert Dr. Gina Paige, co-founder of AfricanAncestry.com the VH1 and Black Ink Crew alum will take DNA tests designed to reveal their African ethnic group and country of origin. The two-part special also aims to highlight and celebrate Africa’s rich history, music, craftsmanship, style, dance and food.

Lineage to Legacy unites various cast members of Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink franchises. Remy Ma, Papoose, Yandy Smith-Harris, Karlie Redd, Momma Dee and others are set to appear on the thought-provoking forum that will examine the harsh effects of slavery and challenge stereotypes about Black culture.

While Black Ink Crew cast members Ceaser Emanuel, Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson, and Krystal Kill_lustrator will design tattoos inspired by the Love & Hip Hop cast’s ancestral history, forever bonding them to their lineage.

Love & Hip Hop: Lineage to Legacy, will premiere on VH1 Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT.

Check out the first look trailer below.

