The Denver Broncos have found their new head coach. The team announced they have agreed to make Nathaniel Hackett their next head coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Broncos are hiring Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett as their HC, as @TomPelissero reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

This is the first coaching domino to fall after the end of the regular season. What makes this hiring interesting for the league and especially the Broncos, is that it could lead to landing Aaron Rodgers.

Hackett was Rodgers’ offensive coordinator for the last three years and the two have a great relationship. If Rodgers decides to follow Hackett to Denver, he will have a ton of more offensive weapons than he had in Green Bay.

