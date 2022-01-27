Lamar Odom Receives Chain with Kobe and Gigi Pendant

Lamar Odom received an unexpected gift on the second anniversary of the deaths of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. According to TMZ, Odom, a friend of Kobe Bryant and former Lakers star, received a new chain with a pendant that honored the late legend and his daughter.

Odom played alongside Kobe from 2004 and 2011, securing two championships in the process. The new chain and pendant were gifted to him by his manager Tonita B. The pendant is of an iconic moment where Kobe kissed his daughter on the head while sitting courtside.

TMZ Sports reveals the chain is designed by Scoobie Da Jeweler and is made of 25 carats VS diamonds. The total piece is worth $17,000. It features a special message on the back, “Rest at the end, not in the middle.”

