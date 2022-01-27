SOURCE SPORTS: Nets Have No Interest on Making James Harden Available for Any Trade Offers

With two weeks left before the NBA trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets have made it clear, they’re not trying to break up their big three. The Nets are reportedly not going to listen to any offers for the former MVP, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden has a $47.4 million player option for next year and could opt for free agency this offseason. The Nets are not interested in entertaining any trade offers due to his insistence to management that he remains committed to staying in Brooklyn and winning a title, per Wojnarowski.

Durant is currently sidelined until mid-February with a sprain MCL and Kyrie Irving is only available for road games right now. In the meantime, Harden is being asked to carry much of the workload right now. If Harden resigns with the Nets he is looking to make $60 million dollars per year.

Irving also has a player option for next season and could opt for free agency. Durant is under contract with the team through the 2025-26 season.