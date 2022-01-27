Stephen A. Smith Criticized For Using Kobe Bryant Tribute To Shade Other NBA Players

Stephen A. Smith Criticized For Using Kobe Bryant Tribute To Shade Other NBA Players

January 26, 2022 marked the second anniversary of the helicopter crash that took the lives of 9 people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The day was filled with tributes to Kobe, Gianna, and the others that were lost in the accident. However, Stephen A. Smith was criticized for his Kobe Bryant tribute due to him using the tribute to criticize other players.

During the tribute, images of current players were shown with Smith giving his commentary. “Players missing games for reasons that have nothing to do with injury,” Stephen A. says in the clip, as footage of Kawhi Leonard and Kyrie Irving are shown. “That was not Kobe Bryant.”

“Players collecting paychecks without regard to regular season participation, that was not Kobe Bryant,” Smith continues. “Players prioritizing any and everything but championships, that was not Kobe Bryant.”

Advertisement

Stephen A used a Kobe tribute to throw shots at players. You’re disgusting bruh @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/KXaWpgmAaX — Zeke 💫 (@ThatBoyZek) January 26, 2022

Shortly after the tribute aired many thought that it was “inappropriate” for Stephen A. Smith to use the tribute to diss other basketball players. People thought that SAS could have criticized the players without using the tribute or could have uplifted Kobe and his legacy without bringing up the players that SAS has a problem with.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Bruh why’d they put Kawhi there I think it’s obvious why he load manages at this point lmaooo?? Nasty ass video https://t.co/gguOxonAgJ — 🎱 (tank embracer) (@SonicsPlsExist) January 26, 2022

Stephen A Smith going to hell, he just used Kobe’s death to shit on Kyrie — Jemal (@J_ALBA94) January 26, 2022

Not gon hold you…. This is 100% weirdo behavior https://t.co/tawtY3iU3P — Ahmed/Lakers are finished/DAWN FM AOTY 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 26, 2022