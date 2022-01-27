According to a report from TMZ, famed Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy’s Texas home was raided by SWAT team members that resulted with three men and custody and the seizure of several weapons.

A warrant was served at the Texas home early Tuesday morning, but it has not been confirmed whether or not YoungBoy’s mother was home during the raid, but three of the rapper’s associates and numerous illegal weapons were confiscated during the raid.

The raid is reportedly connected to a November shooting where the victim was shot numerous times in the head and body and miraculously survived the murder attempt.

TheSource.com will give more details to this story as they develop.