Before Dr. Dre was a billionaire music legend, he was the producer and founder of “America’s Most Dangerous Group”, committing one of the most malicious acts in Hip Hop during its Golden Era.

On this date in 1991, the host of Hip Hop video show Pump It Up Dee Barnes was attacked by the N.W.A. producer at a Bytches With Problems release party at the Po Na Na Souk Club in Hollywood.

According to the rumor mill, Dre brutally attacked the petite pundit because of two separate interviews that aired together in the same segment on Pump It Up with Ice Cube and N.W.A. Barnes says it was the producer’s idea to put the two beefing artists’ interviews together, but Dre wasn’t trying to hear any of that.

According to Dee,

“He picked me up by my hair and my ear and smashed my face and body into the wall…next thing I know, I’m down on the ground and he’s kicking me in the ribs and stomping on my fingers. I ran into the women’s bathroom to hide, but he burst through the door and started bashing me in the back of the head.”

Promoter Doug Young tried to step i nan defend Barnes, but Dre’s bodyguard pistol-whipped Young, knocking out two of his teeth.

Barely a year before the advent of the #MeToo movement, which neutralized several high-profile male celebrities for malicious behavior against women, the Apple Music mogul apologized to Barnes in the Defiant Ones documentary.